Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.24

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 356592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIV. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 41.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 725,072 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $6,208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

