Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 229,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,139,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

TDS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Telephone and Data Systems last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 135,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,952,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

