Telsey Advisory Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $900.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $16.03 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST opened at $845.58 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $512.50 and a one year high of $850.38. The company has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $760.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.