The Character Group (LON:CCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $340.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.11), with a volume of 38766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.40 ($4.28).

The Character Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £60.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,189.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,785.71%.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

