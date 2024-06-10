The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 569.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Ossiam increased its position in The Cigna Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.09. 190,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

