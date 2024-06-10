The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

