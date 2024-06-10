The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,867 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive worth $77,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.69.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.27. 2,629,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.38. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

