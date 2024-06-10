The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lowered by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 44.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,006,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 308,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 26.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 874,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

