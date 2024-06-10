Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 2.3% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Coupang by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,479. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 120,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,708,984.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,126,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,287,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 120,239 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,708,984.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,126,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,287,206.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

