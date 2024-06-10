Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $108.35 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,235 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 23.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.84% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $108,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 832,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

