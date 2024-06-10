Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:TYCMY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6178 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at C$25.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.72. Tingyi has a 12 month low of C$18.09 and a 12 month high of C$31.50.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
