Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:TYCMY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6178 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at C$25.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.72. Tingyi has a 12 month low of C$18.09 and a 12 month high of C$31.50.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

