Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Argus

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

