Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $7.20

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.20 or 0.00010372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.60 billion and approximately $237.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.20 or 0.99952031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00091880 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,400,775.021162 with 2,431,685,073.456135 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.12960326 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $229,796,642.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.