Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.75.

TTC opened at $95.98 on Friday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toro by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Toro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Toro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

