Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 916,794 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 348% compared to the typical volume of 204,796 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.29. 30,737,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,778,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.