Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,555 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $74,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $319.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,322. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

