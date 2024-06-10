Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.08.

TCL.A opened at C$14.69 on Friday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.63.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

