TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.46, with a volume of 786015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.18.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -403.47 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.