TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.46, with a volume of 786015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.18.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -403.47 and a beta of 1.94.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
