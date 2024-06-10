Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.67. 5,496,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,452,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $3,114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 372,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,772 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

