Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 845,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $102,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 2,943,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

