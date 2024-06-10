UBS Group Increases ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $51.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

ABM stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

