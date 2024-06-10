UBS Group Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $240.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.33.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.77. Boeing has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

