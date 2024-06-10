Unigestion Holding SA Has $47.13 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.17. 1,159,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,946. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

