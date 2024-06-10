Unigestion Holding SA Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1,773.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,233 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 358,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,372. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

