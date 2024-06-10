Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,622 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.57. 639,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,521. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

