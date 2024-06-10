Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.13. 246,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.