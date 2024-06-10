United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Roth Mkm

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

UNFI opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.61. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,930 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 381,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

