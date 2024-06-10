UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120,053 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $72,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $495.00. 3,332,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $455.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

