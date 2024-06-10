Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Upstart Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.59 on Friday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,675.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,675.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,610 shares of company stock worth $5,455,273 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 320,663 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 121.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Upstart by 349.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

