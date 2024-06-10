USDB (USDB) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One USDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDB has a market cap of $418.69 million and $34.34 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 419,494,714 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 419,143,456.9541944. The last known price of USDB is 0.99904435 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $24,244,971.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

