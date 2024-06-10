Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Purchases $101,315.00 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MTN stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.86. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

