Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up to $71.01

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.01, but opened at $72.49. Valaris shares last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 93,450 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Get Valaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 110.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 39.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,567,000 after acquiring an additional 208,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.