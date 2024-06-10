Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

NYSE:VMI traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.81. 451,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,681. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,839 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

