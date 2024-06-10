VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.66

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 72186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
