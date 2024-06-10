VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.66

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 72186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.