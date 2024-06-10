VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.66

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 72186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

