Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.74. 639,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,517. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

