Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $181.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,517. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

