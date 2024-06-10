Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Dan L Duncan Foundation

Dan L Duncan Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 27.4% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $181.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,517. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

