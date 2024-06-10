Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.64. 137,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,793. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $246.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.98. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.