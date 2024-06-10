Vazirani Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Capri accounts for approximately 5.2% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Capri Stock Down 0.8 %

CPRI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 316,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,639. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

