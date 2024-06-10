Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,181,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vector Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

