Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,087 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,043,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,891. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.