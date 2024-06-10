Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,087 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,043,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE VEEV traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,891. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.