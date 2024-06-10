Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $700,607.98

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $34.03 million and $700,607.98 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00047412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,599,419,509 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.