Venom Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $315.18 million and $16.42 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venom has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.16082556 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,298,064.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

