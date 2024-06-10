Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires 44,236 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.