Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $898.18 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 6.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $898,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 32,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,485.1% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 9,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $581.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,450. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

