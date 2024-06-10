Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 364,146 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 364,146 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 2.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Equifax worth $352,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.75. The stock had a trading volume of 693,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,277. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day moving average is $244.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

