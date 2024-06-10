Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 442.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Five Below worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $114.85. 645,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,808. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $177.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

