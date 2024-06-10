Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 304,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 610.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of US Foods worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 699,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 235,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,083. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

