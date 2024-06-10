Verition Fund Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in argenx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in argenx by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in argenx by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,485. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.65. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.29.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

