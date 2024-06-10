Verition Fund Management LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,843 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.47% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 125,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

BCYC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,682. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

